JBS Acquires Power and IoT Startup ENA for Rs. 300 Million       

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) has acquired Energy N Automation (ENA) — a Power and IoT startup — for Rs. 300 million.

The acquisition was signed between JBS and ENA in an online ceremony while adhering to the Government of Sindh’s COVID-19 SOPs.

JBS is a leader in the Information Technology industry in Pakistan and has been successfully providing innovative, unique, and cost-effective solutions to businesses over the years. After its successful acquisition of Blutech four years ago, ENA will be the second company that it is acquiring as a part of its strategic framework of Scale, Excellence, and Innovation.

Founded in 2016, ENA is a startup that provides Internet-of-Things (IoT) and power solutions to businesses focusing on the financial sector. Its mission is to connect the world through IoT and contribute to a greener world by reducing carbon footprints and fuel consumption, thus redefining power and connectivity.

On this occasion, Syed Veqar Ul Islam, CEO, JBS (Pvt.) Limited said, “Against common belief, it is observed that only 16 percent of startups fail due to lack of access to finance. Our model of acquisition, while promoting entrepreneurship, provides for the structure and platform, which is essential to the success of a new setup. Our role is to work with startups in a manner that we mitigate the risks of failure and provide them with the structure, governance, and support, which helps them to scale, innovate and be successful”.

The CEO of JBS said, “Our vision for 2024 is to connect to 25,000 IoT devices leading to energy savings up to 32,500 MW, also install 10,000 super-capacitor modules and reduce 105 million liters of fuel consumption, reduction of 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions; the work of 14 million trees”.

The CEO of ENA, Amir Salman, said “We are a company with a vision to power and connect the business world. We power the world with the latest hybrid technologies that save fuel, reduce operational costs, and significantly contribute towards a green environment”.

He said, “As we move into the future, our IoT used cases will develop connectivity that helps reduce power consumption and provides for better control of electricity bills and saves against misuse. JBS provides us with the right platform and brand image, which will significantly help us to exceed our goals for scale, excellence, and innovation”.

JBS’s strategy is to create a material impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country by acquiring, enabling, helping structure startups for success. It plans to acquire at least eight to ten startups that are offering innovative products and solutions to create an impact on the lives of people, businesses, and communities in the areas it operates in.

Under the dynamic JBS platform, ENA will scale and innovate further with excellence. As a leading IT company, JBS is constantly striving to improve and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting and assisting new startups and budding entrepreneurs of Pakistan.