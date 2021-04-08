10Pearls Acquires Social Media Agency Likeable

10Pearls, a global end-to-end digital transformation company headquartered in Washington D.C., is expanding its breadth of digital services with the acquisition of Likeable, an iconic marketing and social media agency.

The New York-based agency will become part of 10Pearls, boosting its capabilities around brand thinking, customer experience, digital and social media marketing – capabilities that businesses need to thrive in the post-COVID uber-digital economy.

The acquisition will give 10Pearls a distinct marketplace differentiation, further enabling it to lead transformation for businesses. By starting with brand thinking and enabling digital and social conversations, the combined organization will be uniquely suited to create authentic customer experiences and intelligence-infused seamless technology. It is this harmonization of experiences that enables the creation of innovative digital experiences that are disruptive and differentiated.

“As businesses race to digitally transform, it is essential that brands deliver digital experiences that carry the power to emotionally connect and inspire end users,” said Imran Aftab, Co-founder & CEO of 10Pearls. “We are thrilled to have Carrie Kerpen and her team of brand and digital media experts become part of 10Pearls. Joining forces with Likeable will allow us to partner with our customers more strategically across the entire gamut of digital needs and ensure consistency of brand values from content to digital experience. This marks a new chapter for 10Pearls and positions us for future exponential growth to follow on from last year’s high growth.”

Founded in 2006 by Dave and Carrie Kerpen, Likeable is a digital agency that offers client solutions from the lens of “social-first.” Likeable serves in several industries, including retail, hospitality, health, finance, and CPG. Likeable has been named a Top 50 Ad Agency and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses by WPO and American Express OPEN, as well as Crain’s 6th “Best Place To Work in NYC.”

“I am excited to join a future-focused organization that offers transformational thinking to help businesses re-imagine at scale,” said Carrie Kerpen, Co-Founder Likeable. “In selecting a company to join forces with, we focused on a partner whose values align with our own. 10Pearls mission, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and focus on the ‘double bottom line’ of giving back to the world is one that truly helps create a more likeable world. I was particularly attracted to their commitment to gender equity. Together, we will be able to provide tremendous value to our customers and serve them more strategically across the digital spectrum.

Carrie will take on the Chief Marketing Officer responsibilities for 10Pearls, and continue to serve as the leader of Likeable. The entire Likeable team will transition with her.

This acquisition is in line with 10Pearl’s strategy of joining forces with purpose-driven, entrepreneur-run businesses that provide key expertise around digital, helping 10Pearls to establish itself as a differentiated leader in the digital transformation space.