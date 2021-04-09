J. JK 555 Inspired by Jahangir Khan

J. was established in 2002 and has expanded over the world with 30+ international outlets across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar while having a network of 100+ outlets across Pakistan.

J. is the leading perfumer in Pakistan with exquisite scents ranging from Oriental to French, for both men and women. During this course of time, J. has recognized the contributions of many influential personalities by introducing the concept of signature fragrances in the country.

Keeping that spirit of tribute alive, J. is all set to pay homage to the man who represented Pakistan in a positive light, a man universally recognized as the world’s greatest ever player and an athlete who transcended his sport to be acknowledged as the world’s greatest ever sportsman.

“J. is proud to launch a fragrance of a champion ‘JK 555’, inspired by the success of Pakistan’s greatest ever squash player Jahangir Khan,” said Ahmed Ali, Senior Brand Manager at J. “We are honored that a great player like him is representing us. The ‘JK 555’ fragrance is an extraordinary scent carrying the essence of courage, determination, and success of the unbeatable champion Jahangir Khan.”

The olfactory journey of ‘JK 555’ is crafted with rich and sparkling notes of star anise, bergamot, mandarin, pepper, cardamom at the top, and an explosive bouquet of floral notes and rich notes of cinnamon and coriander at the heart.

The fragrance trails off with warm and deep notes of amber musk, patchouli, and vetiver. ‘JK 555’, a scent that defines the aura of a champion, a scent made to win; is a successful new addition to the exquisite fragrance range of J. that sure can be a treat to the fans of Jahangir Khan.