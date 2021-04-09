Toyota Launches New Models With Futuristic Driver-Assist Technology

Toyota Motor Corp has revealed new models of the Lexus and the Mirai in Tokyo, Japan, sporting high-end driver-assist technology on the back of extensive developments over the last two years.

The carmaker’s launch comes as other brands in the EV market make mammoth investments in the so-called ‘safety feature’.

A report by Reuters states that the Japanese carmaker’s latest drive-assist technology “features a level 2 autonomous system that helps driving, such as limiting the car in its lane, maintaining the distance from other vehicles and changing lanes under the driver’s supervision on expressways or motor-vehicle only roads”.

The Head of Toyota’s research unit, Woven Planet, James Kuffner, said in an online briefing that,

This is really an important first step on our journey towards software-first development.

He also remarked that Toyota is looking forward to the future of the EV block “where software features on cars will be upgradable and more customizable, much like how people personalize their smartphones”.

Regarding the fresh auto lineups debuted by the carmaker, the luxury sedan Lexus LS is now retailing for about $150,000, and the Mirai hydrogen-fuel car will hit the markets on 12 April for as much as $78,000.