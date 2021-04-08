OGRA Instructs Oil Companies to Keep 20-Day Stocks of Fuel

Posted 24 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
OGRA | Fuel

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued new mandates to the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the maintenance of 20-day stocks of fuel, particularly petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD), as per its spokesperson.

In consideration of the upcoming harvest season, the OGRA has advised the OMCs to sustain/build their stocks of fuel to support their retail outlets without delay.

A statement from the OGRA read:

Keeping in view the harvesting season, OMCs are advised to maintain and top up their stocks just as a precautionary measure to cater the demand of harvesting which is a routine practice.

The OMCs have argued that stocks are only available for 14 days, which, according to a spokesperson for the OGRA, has been rejected by it, while stating that petrol and HSD are abundantly available and the country does not expect shortages any time soon.

