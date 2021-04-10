Confirmed: Google Pixel 5a 5G Launches Later this Year

Google has officially confirmed the Pixel 5a 5G is coming later this year, debunking the rumors claiming that the device had been canceled. The affordable Pixel 5a 5G will become available in the USA and Japan around the same time as the Pixel 4a last year, which was around August.

The rumors were started by a YouTuber who claimed the device had been canceled due to chip shortages. This was later backed by Android Central and two other sources.

This rumor was debunked by a Google spokesperson speaking to 9to5Google who said that:

Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.

The statement mentions the Pixel 5a 5G, though there has been no confirmation whether we will be getting two separate 5G and non 5G variants. We may get something like the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G where the 5G variant is a slightly enhanced model out of the two.

As for the Pixel 6, there is still nothing official from Google, but it could be launching alongside the Pixel 5a 5G similar to last year’s Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.