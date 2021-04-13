Intel is in Talks With Car Companies to Make Chips for Them

Automakers around the world have been grappling with chip shortages for almost a year. Some manufacturers like General Motors even had to cancel their production shifts amidst the ongoing situation. Intel is ready to take advantage of the situation and wants to start making chips for cars.

The company is already in talks with firms that design silicon for carmakers to manufacture their chips at its own foundries. If everything goes according to plan, the chipmaker will start mass production in the next six to nine months.

While talking to Reuters, Patrick Paul Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO, said,

We’re hoping that some of these things can be alleviated, not requiring a three- or four-year factory builds, but maybe six months of new products being certified on some of our existing processes. We’ve begun those engagements already with some of the key components suppliers.

Although Gelsinger did not name the companies Intel is in touch with, he did hint that the manufacturing might take place at its plants in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Israel, or Ireland.

Intel announced its $20 billion investment plan to start fabricating silicon for other chip designers. This new venture is not a part of that plan. The company is dedicating separate funds for automobile chipsets.

Gelsinger also met with US president Joe Biden to discuss the semiconductor shortage. Biden is ready to put $50 billion toward semiconductor research and fabrication.