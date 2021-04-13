Pakistani Players Leave to Participate In USA’s T20 Cricket League

Four Pakistani cricketers drafted in the Houston Open T20 Cricket League have departed for the United States of America (USA) to take part in the T20 league.

Cricketers Muhammad Ilyas, Hammad Azam, Awais Zia, and Umar Khan are the four players who will be in action in the competition. All of them have been drafted by the Houston Stallions.

Other Pakistani cricketers based in the United States will also be part of the league. Besides Pakistan, cricketers from India and Bangladesh will also participate in the league. The inaugural edition of the Houston Open T20 Cricket League will commence on April 18.

A number of Pakistani cricketers also play club cricket in countries like the United States, England, and Australia as the employment opportunities continue to dry up in Pakistan because of the new domestic structure. A number of renowned cricketers have left Pakistan for good following Imran Khan’s decision to stick with the existing structure.