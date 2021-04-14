This Oral Antiviral Drug Can Cure COVID-19 in Days

An oral antiviral drug has demonstrated promising results against COVID-19 infection during phase-II randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Known as Molnupiravir, the antiviral drug in its full dosage within days safely and effectively eliminates the complete viral load in patients with symptomatic Coronavirus infection.

American companies Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Merck & Co had first developed Molnupiravir as preventive medicine and treatment for SARS and MERS in the early 2000s. The drug has been previously shown to work against many viruses that employ an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, something which COVID-19 also has.

Over the course of phase-II clinical trials, Molnupiravir was administered to 202 non-hospitalized adults who had confirmed COVID-19 infection and persistent symptoms for more than a week.

Five days after receiving Molnupiravir, 100% of the participants of the experimental group had tested negative for Coronavirus in comparison to the 24% of the participants of the placebo group.

Experts say that positive results of phase-II clinical trials show that Molnupiravir can prove an effective drug against Coronavirus. Its oral nature shows that it can prevent severe symptoms and hospitalization in many cases. They say many precious lives could have been saved if an oral-based drug for COVID-19 was available a year ago.