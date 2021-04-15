Can Diabetic People Get Coronavirus Vaccine?

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 is in full swing in the country, with people above 50 years of age receiving their first COVID-19 shots.

The government also plans to open registration for COVID vaccination for all citizens soon after Eid. Amid all this hassle, diabetic patients are perplexed whether or not to get the vaccine jabs. They are worried that getting shots might affect their blood sugar levels.

To address their concerns, the Ministry of National Health Services has issued a video message in which the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has taken up the matter.

کیا شوگر میں مبتلا لوگوں کو کورونا ویکسین لگوانے سے ان کی شوگر میں اتار چڑھاو آ سکتا ہے؟ جانئیے اس بارے میں اس ویڈیو میں@fslsltn @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/V3S8eX19Jn — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) April 14, 2021

In a brief video, shared on the official Facebook page of the ministry, Dr. Sultan informed that diabetes patients can get vaccinated for coronavirus.

In light of all available research, the vaccine does not affect blood sugar levels. You can get yourself vaccinated without worrying.

He, however, suggested that the patients must continue taking their everyday medicine for sugar control.