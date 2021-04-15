IESCO Announces Power Outage Schedule for Today

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday (Today) for different areas under its jurisdiction.

According to details, the electricity supply will remain suspended from 9 AM to 12 PM at Hassan Abdal, Burhan, Noon Purmiana, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Garhi Afghan, and Munirabad feeders and from 9 AM to 4 PM at Nogzi Feeder and suburb areas.

A spokesperson for IESCO said the power supply will be suspended to different grid stations and feeders across the IESCO region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

Besides, the power supply at New Rawat, Sagri, Kahuta, Chaklala, Adiala Jail, Sowan, Hassan Abdal, Wah Cantt, Lehtrar, Kirpa, Doltala, Ghorghushti, Jatli, and Gujar Khan feeders remained suspended for the most part last night as a result of gusty winds and dust storm in these areas.

IESCO teams are now working to restore the electricity supply on these feeders aside from carrying out routine maintenance and development work in different parts of the region.