WHO Reveals How to Prevent More Pandemics

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended a complete ban on the sale of wildlife in markets, citing fears of a possible new outbreak of diseases if unheeded.

As per the interim guideline issued by the governing body, wildlife animals are the source of more than 70 percent of man-related infections, and the novel coronavirus is one of them.

The guideline was developed in conjunction with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and strictly calls on all governments and countries to suspend the sale of live wild animals in food markets as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ

NCCPL Amends Murabaha Share Financing System Regulations

A study by the Johns Hopkins University revealed that around 137 million people have reportedly contracted the coronavirus and that this virus may have been transmitted from bats to humans. This, however, remains a mystery as various non-profits and medical institutes have engaged numerous programs for confirmation.