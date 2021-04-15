PM Imran Launches a Low-Cost Housing Project in Sargodha

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing program in Sargodha district on Wednesday

Under this project, the government of Punjab will provide land and other facilities for the construction of a total of 1,175 houses of three marlas each at six places in the city.

The provincial government has received around 33,528 applications for this housing project and will allot the houses through balloting.

The Frontier Works Organization will carry out the construction work while the Bank of Punjab will provide the mortgage facility.

The launch of these low-cost housing projects will allow deserving people to own houses by paying through easy installments.

Earlier, the premier had launched a residential building complex in Islamabad, for which he had said, “We want to provide low-cost houses to those who can’t afford it as banks are not willing to provide loans to poor people”.