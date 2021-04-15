PIA Obtains ISO-45001 Certificate for Occupational Health and Security

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ­obtained the ISO-45001: 2018 certificate­ at a simple ceremony held at its office in Lahore.

The Managing Director Resource Inspection Canada Inc (RICI) Pakistan, Farhan Mirza, presented the ISO-45001 certificate to Amir Hayat, the Advisor to the CEO PIA.

ALSO READ

IESCO Announces Power Outage Schedule for Today

He received the award on behalf of the CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik. who felicitated PIA officials on the development.

The Chief of PIA Corporate Safety, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf, and other senior officials of the airline attended the ceremony.

The ISO certificate was awarded to PIA after the completion of a comprehensive audit conducted by the RICI Inc. PIA’s HSE-Safety team had worked tirelessly to achieve this important feat, for which the certificate will be valid for three years up to 2023.

ALSO READ

PM Imran Launches a Low-Cost Housing Project in Sargodha

The ISO 45001 is the global standard for occupational health and safety, issued to protect employees from work-related accidents and diseases.

The RICI is a trainer and certification body that has been approved by the CQI and IRCA (UK) and is associated with the IAS (US).