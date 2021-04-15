Rizwan Opens Up About His Happiest Moment in T20I Cricket

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, and fellow opener, Mohammad Rizwan, made headlines yesterday after humbling South Africa in the 3rd T20I that was held at the Centurion cricket ground.

After successfully helping chase a target of 205 runs in incredible fashion, Rizwan expressed his happiness in a post-match interview and praised Azam’s record-breaking century.

“Babar’s century made me happier than the one I scored earlier. The way I took off my helmet, it felt like I had scored that one”, he said.

Taking back the lead in the T20I series has given the Pakistani team immense confidence ahead of the upcoming 4th and final match.

In this regard, Rizwan remarked that ” this lead will help us play strongly in the upcoming match. We want people to pray for us that we win this series and finish the tour on high”.

Babar Azam’s knock of 122 is the highest individual score by any player against South Africa in the T20 Internationals. Furthermore, the score is joint second-highest in the T20I chases after 125* by West Indian Evin Lewis against India in 2017.