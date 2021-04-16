Huawei Delays P50 Series Launch, Will Launch ‘Something Exciting’ in May

Since last year, Huawei has been scrambling with the US imposed sanctions that have toppled its success in the telecom and smartphone business. Despite trying hard to stay afloat, the company is still facing a lot of issues.

However, that has not deterred the Chinese company from launching new products. Amidst difficult times, Huawei is focusing on expanding its product lineup in categories other than telecom and smartphones.

Earlier this week, Huawei launched a slew of new smart home products including a new smart host, and now, according to the latest leak, the company is planning on launching several products in May. These products will include new semi in-ear earphones named FreeBuds 4, a new computing device, and a new children’s watch.

In addition to this, the new Huawei P50 series and Huawei MatePad Pro 2 are also in the works. Both products were initially slated to break covers in May. However, for unknown reasons, the launch has been pushed forward to June.

Moreover, the flagship series and the iPad Pro competitor will not launch together. A previous report suggests that Huawei plans on hosting separate launch events for the devices to prevent dimming the shine of either product.

We are unsure if Huawei will host two launch events in June or if one of the products will be launched in May along with the new earbuds, laptop, and watch. More details will be revealed soon.