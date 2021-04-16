United Mobile to Officially Launch OnePlus in Pakistan, Bring Special Ramadan Prices

Keeping up with the demands and expectations of its consumers, United Mobile has joined hands with OnePlus as its official and authorized distributor in Pakistan. Although OnePlus has been a popular smartphone in Pakistan, it didn’t have an official presence in the country until now.

With United Mobile’s partnership, the sought-after smartphone will now be available to Pakistanis through an official channel with a number of benefits for the buyers. On top of these offers are special Ramadan prices and the exclusive Red Cable Club membership.

Official Launch & Availability

OnePlus, will be officially launched on Monday, 19th April 2021, by United Mobile. The product will be available at all retail stores across Pakistan, as well as through e-commerce stores such as daraz.pk, ecart.pk, and surmawala.pk with free shipping all over the country.

Under the partnership, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first phone to debut in Pakistan. More OnePlus devices and variants will hit the online and brick-and-mortar stores in the months to come. United Mobile is also introducing after-sales services for OnePlus products.

All OnePlus products in Pakistan will be covered under the United Mobile warranty. Plus, the buyers and users will also enjoy the perks of the exclusive ‘Red Cable Club’ membership.

The Red Cable Club

To make things more exciting, United Mobile and OnePlus have come together to form an exclusive membership-based club called the Red Cable Club. The members of the club will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as:

Up to 50% Off on Out-of-Warranty Parts and Service

Up to 50% Off on OnePlus Original Accessories

Pre-launch access to new devices at exclusive prices

Priority Service at Customer Care Centers

Warp Support Service – a special aftersales service package where the issue is resolved within 4 hours (subject to availability of parts)

Special Ramadan Prices

United Mobile is offering special Ramadan prices in celebration of the official launch of OnePlus. If they find the prices to be higher than the ones listed below, users can report the matter to [email protected]

About United Mobile

Founded in 2001, United Mobile is the largest mobile distributor in Pakistan. The company earned the ISO 9001 certification in 2005, and was the official dealer of Nokia in Pakistan till the year 2013. Among other distributors, United Mobile stays at the top, both in popularity and in trust with its customers.

Today, United Mobile owns the renowned local mobile brand “Voice Mobile” which is locally assembled in Pakistan and is itself a huge success. Their aim is to promote ‘Made In Pakistan’ brands in every corner of the world. In order to cater to the need of its valued dealers and for effective distribution, the company is operating warehouses in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

To learn more about United Mobile, visit their website.