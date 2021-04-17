Samsung Might be Working on a Triple Folding Phone

Previously, rumors had claimed that Samsung’s first-ever tri-folding phone would appear later this year. However, fresh information from a tipster and other sources claim that the actual launch may take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Unlike Samsung’s other foldable devices, this one is going to be the company’s first folding tablet called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab. Other Samsung foldables already come close to tablets, but the Z Fold Tab is going to be bigger.

While most reports are pointing towards a tri-folding phone, the actual form factor of the device is still unknown. It may be similar to TCL’s tri-folding phone that was shown off last year, but we are yet to see details in this regard.

Before Q1 2022, we are going to see a handful of new foldable devices from Samsung. We are expecting to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Z Flip 2 in July/August this year, and the Z Fold 3, in particular, is expected to be a testing ground for the Z Fold Tab.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to introduce an improved Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), which will be thicker and more durable. This will allow the foldable to support the S Pen as well.