Samsung Patents a Z-Flip Like Phone With Dual Punch-Hole Selfie Cameras

Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce a foldable smartphone to the world and the company intends to keep experimenting with this form factor. The Korean phone maker has patented a new clamshell foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, but with a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

The report comes from none other than LetsGoDigital, and as always, it also includes renders for the patent. Interestingly, the report also shows that this clamshell foldable will be able to fold in two directions, inwards and outwards. This eliminates the need for having a large outer display.

The patent describes how this device comes with a special 360-degree hinge that allows it to fold inwards as well as outwards. The entire screen can be used even if it’s bent all the way back. The flexible screen remains protected once the device is folded shut.

The report also shows a true-to-life render for the clamshell foldable.

Further, there is a dual punch-hole front camera for selfies. You can use the top half of the screen as a viewfinder, and the rest to edit your image. The phone may also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which would make it the first foldable phone to feature one.

However, as with every other patent, it is uncertain whether Samsung plans to release such a device, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.