Sindh High Court Questions NCOC’s Policy Decision on O and A-Levels Exams

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed a federal law officer to inform the court about the policy decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about the in-person examinations of the O and A-Levels students.

The directives came after A-Level students filed a petition against the government’s decision for the O and A-Level students in the country to take in-person examinations.

Petitioner Sehar Fatima and other students stated that the government had announced on 6 April that in-person examinations had been scheduled for the A and AS levels to start from 26 April, and from 10 May for O-Level.

ALSO READ

PM Imran Reshuffles the Ministers He Appointed Days Ago

They contended that the decision had taken the students by surprise because, on the one hand, the government was suspending physical classes up to Grade 12, while on the other hand, it was announcing in-person examinations for the Cambridge students despite the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

They demanded to know the reason why the federal government, unlike those of the UK, the KSA, the UAE, and other countries, had decided to hold the in-person examinations as opposed to evaluating the students through school-assessed grades.

The plaintiffs also requested the court to intervene and restrain the government from conducting the examinations.

ALSO READ

Asad Umar Hints at Reopening Private Schools on Certain Days

The court had issued notices to the Federal Ministry of Education, the Cambridge Assessment International Education, and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Submitting its reply to the court, a counsel for the Cambridge Assessment International Education stated that holding in-person examinations was the provincial governments’ prerogative. Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar then directed the federal law officer to submit a response on behalf of the federal government and the NCOC and apprise the court of the government’s policy decision regarding the holding of the in-person examinations.