Asad Umar Hints at Reopening Private Schools on Certain Days

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has said that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will consider a proposal by private school owners to open schools twice a week.

He made these remarks on Friday during a meeting with a delegation from private educational institutes and assured that he will discuss their proposal at the NCOC’s meeting on Saturday.

ALSO READ

UAE Clarifies Its Role on Reports About ISI and RAW Meetings on Kashmir

The reopening of schools and the strategy to implement the COVID-19 SOPs were also discussed besides other issues at the meeting. The school owners also shared the problems that the educational institutes are undergoing due to the closure.

As per reports, the representatives also expressed their concerns about the delay in the relief package that had been announced by the government. Minister Umar assured them that a summary of this matter will be prepared immediately to facilitate the affected schools and colleges.

ALSO READ

Pakistan to Get More Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Asad Umar

In a separate development, the minister had announced that Pakistan will soon receive three more shipments of the coronavirus vaccine later this month. The new consignments will boost Pakistan’s vaccine reserves and will be enough to inoculate 15 million people.

He said,

There are more than 25 million people of age 50 and above. Of these, so far, 1.8 million people have registered for a vaccine.

Asad Umar has urged the elderly citizens and frontline health workers who are eligible for the vaccine to register for it at the earliest.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistan has utilized 1.4 million doses of the double-dose Chinese vaccine.