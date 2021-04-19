Kane Williamson and David Warner Are Also Fasting During Ramadan [Video]

Afghan star, Rashid Khan, shared a video on social media, where Kane Williamson and David Warner are apparently at a hotel together, about to break their fast.

Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan, and Rashid Khan made no secret of the fact that his fellow Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates had joined in commemoration of the holy month.

“David, how is your fasting today?”, Rashid fervently asked Warner, who then replied, “Good, but I’m very thirsty and very hungry today”. Answering the same question, Kane Williamson replied, “Very good, thanks!”.

Kane Williamson and David Warner were fasting. This made me smile :) pic.twitter.com/2R7AwgNvSV — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 19, 2021

Delighted and tired at the same time, Rashid Khan added, “These two legends are having a fast today. It is a pleasure to have them at the table”.

While the netizens seem impressed by the beautiful gesture, it’s quite interesting to see that amidst the jampacked schedule of the game, many cricketers are observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan.