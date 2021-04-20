Cell Phone Tower Installed at K2 to Help Climbers Stay Connected

Mountaineers and tourists will now be able to use their cellphones and the Internet on Mount K2 thanks to a newly installed cellphone tower at its base.

The Minister for Tourism, Nasir Ali Khan, made the announcement while discussing the development in the area with media representatives.

This project is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who recently approved a development package for the revamping of Gilgit-Baltistan’s eye-catching destinations. This package also included 4G-enabled internet services, according to reports.

Minister Khan added that the government is also devising numerous projects to facilitate tourists in the region, and flights between Lahore and Skardu that are scheduled for airtime twice every week have also begun.

Simultaneously, a new route for local and international travelers will also be opened to tackle the extensive traffic during vacations.

Via Samaa TV