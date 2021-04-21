KANUPP’s Hualong One Reactor Undergoes Successful Cold Functional Test

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has successfully completed the cold functional test at the Hualong One reactor of unit 3 of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP).

According to the official statement from CNNC, unit 3 has entered the commissioning stage following installation, which was successfully completed in April last year, with the completion of the cold functional test.

Unit 3 needs to undergo thermal testing and fuel loading before being connected to the national power grid, the CNNC statement added.

CNNC is building two 1100 MW Hualong One reactors at KANUPP; K2 and K3. The construction of K2 and K3 reactors had started in 2015 and 2016 respectively. K2 became operational in March this year while K3 will become functional next year.

Both K2 and K3 units will have a design life of 60 years and will account for 10% of Pakistan’s total power generation capacity.

Hualong One is China’s indigenous pressurized water nuclear reactor design that is going to be the mainstream nuclear technology in the years to come. Also known as HPR1000, Hualong One technology is a third-generation nuclear reactor design with the highest acceptability in the current nuclear power market.

China developed the Hualong One reactor to rival US-made AP1000 and European-made Evolutionary Pressurized Reactor. Hualong One reactor is better than both the US and European-made reactors in terms of technology and cost.