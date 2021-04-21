Pakistani E-Voting Machine is Getting New Features

The National Institute of Electronics (NIE) has decided to remodel its e-voting machine in order to ensure complete impartiality and transparency during the general elections.

According to Director General (DG) NIE, Abdul Majeed Soomro, new and latest features in line with international standards will now be integrated into the indigenously developed e-voting machine.

DG NIE said that the remodeling process will be supervised by a five-member committee which will be led by the Managing Director (MD) of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Tofique Ahmed.

Joint Electronic Advisor (JEA) of Ministry of Science and Technology, Principal Research Officer NIE, Research Officer NIE, and a representative from COMSATS University are the other members of the committee.

DG NIE added that the five-member committee has been directed to prepare the remodeled prototype of the e-voting machine, keeping in view the demands and requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), within a month.

Earlier this year in February, Science and Technology Ministry announced that NIE, in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and COMSATS University, indigenously developed an e-voting machine.

Since assuming power, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making efforts to introduce an e-voting system before the next general elections to ensure impartiality and transparency.

In November 2020, PM Imran had announced electoral reforms for free and fair elections in the country. The reforms included an e-voting system for general elections, open balloting through a show of hands during Senate elections, and allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.