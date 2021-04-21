Private Schools & Colleges Go Against Govt’s Decision on Classes Schedule

Last week, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, announced the resumption of classes 9 to 12 in public and private educational institutes all over the province.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Murad had penned that students of classes 9 to 12 will be called on only Mondays and Thursdays. Since classes 1 to 8 will be empty, students can be easily seated under strict SOPs.

However, private schools and colleges in Punjab have announced to call students of classes 9 to 12 on a regular basis from tomorrow, flouting the provincial government’s order altogether.

The students and parents have rejected the decision of private schools and colleges, calling on the government to ensure students of classes 9 to 12 are called only on Mondays and Thursdays.

On the other hand, COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 5,499 cases and 148 deaths from Coronavirus, pushing the country’s positivity ratio to 11.62%.

Overall, Pakistan has recorded 772,381 infections and 16,600 deaths from Coronavirus.