Volkswagen to Introduce a New Lineup of Performance EVs

Volkswagen (VW) is planning to launch a new and sportier version of its highly popular all-electric ID.4 crossover SUV. This version will have a new name tag ‘GTX’ added to its current name.

As per VW officials, the GTX is going to be a new sub-brand under which an exclusive lineup of performance Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be sold. The GTX brand will go head to head with Tesla’s brand ‘Performance’ and other such marquees that exclusively sell fast EVs.

VW has been known to use titles like GTI, GTD, and GTE for their performance models with petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains respectively. Now for the EVs, the German automaker is reviving the name ‘GTX’ as it has reportedly also been used for the performance versions of the Volkswagen Jetta.

The ID.4 GTX will feature two electric motors that will make for a combined output of 302 hp and 460 Nm of torque, allowing it to go from a stand-still to 100 km/h in a little over 6.2 seconds. It will also get some styling refreshers that will give it a slightly more aggressive look.

Although details are yet to be revealed about the range and the price of the new performance model of the ID.4, experts speculate that at any price range, the ID.4 GTX is likely to struggle against Tesla, as despite being a ‘fast ID.4’ it is still slower than the base Tesla Model Y of which the ID.4 is a direct competitor.

Moreover, when it comes to EVs, Tesla is a household name while other automakers, although well-known in the internal combustion engine and hybrid powertrain realm, do not quite match Tesla’s prowess. In that regard, the ID.4 GTX might have its work cut out for it.