Here’s COVAX Vaccine Distribution Plan for Pakistan

Pakistan is set to receive 14.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Coronavirus vaccines led by GAVI.

According to details, 14.6 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine under round 2 of the COVAX distribution plan will reach Pakistan by the end of May.

An additional 0.1 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine under round 3 of the COVAX distribution plan will reach Pakistan by the end of June.

1.2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine had been provided to 18 countries under round 1 of the COVAX distribution plan during the first quarter of 2021.

Around 237 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine are being supplied to 142 countries under round 2 of the COVAX distribution plan which runs from February to May.

14.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine are being provided to 47 countries under round 3 of the COVAX distribution plan which runs from April to June.