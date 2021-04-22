PSCA & Excise Department Make Big Decisions on Vehicle Ownership Data

On Wednesday, a meeting took place between the Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab, Waqas Ali, the officials of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), and a VIP delegation at the PSCA headquarters.

In the meeting, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PSCA, Muhammad Kamran, apprised the delegation about the operations of the department and the electronic challan system. A few significant developments took place during the meeting, whereby important decisions were made pertaining to the e-challan and excise data.

Secretary Excise and Taxation commended the efforts of the excise department and PSCA teams and advised that the excise department share the latest and accurate address database of vehicle owners with the PSCA so as for the citizens to receive their e-challans at their homes addresses in a timely manner.

Excise Department also directed the banks and car dealerships to share the addresses of vehicle owners. The Excise Token Tax and Safe Cities Electronic Challan data would be merged in a single database so as for the people to have a clear idea about the legitimacy of the vehicle during sale or purchase.

The decisions have been taken by both departments to better streamline the departmental operations, maintain a comprehensive and accurate database, and offer maximum convenience to the general public.