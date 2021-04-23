PM Imran to Inaugurate Kohsar University in Murree Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Murree today to inaugurate the Kohsar University.

Murree’s Punjab House has also been included in the Kohsar University to expand its campus and academic blocks. Additionally, the special disciplines of Hotel Management and Tourism are being introduced at the university in addition to the Arts and Sciences faculties and the general subjects to produce trained people for the Hotel Management and Tourism sector.

The campus will be located at the confluence of Kahuta and Kalar Syedan.

The approval for the Kohsar University was given by Punjab’s Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, in January. The implementation was delayed by the pandemic, but with the notification, it might be operational for the academic year in August.

In other news, the premier will also launch the up-gradation of the TB Sanatorium.