Will Changan Uni T be Successful in Pakistan? [Opinion]

Changan Pakistan is the talk of the town these days, following the news of it testing three new vehicles in Pakistan. The photos of the Uni T SUV, the Oshan X7 SUV, and the F70 pickup truck began making rounds on the internet last week and have been a hot topic of discussion.

Although which of these cars will be launched here first has not yet been revealed, all the signs point to the Uni T SUV. The number one reason is the fact that compact crossover SUVs are all the rage in Pakistan these days. Secondly, it has garnered the most attention from the people due to its futuristic design, and thirdly, Changan Pakistan itself began releasing teasers with three keywords: “Future, Forward, Forever” that fit the Uni T SUV as it is a fairly new product.

The Uni T SUV debuted in China in April last year. It is a C-Segment compact crossover SUV that would take on other compact crossover SUVs. However, there has been a massive influx of compact crossover SUVs in the Pakistani market recently, following the remarkable success of Kia Sportage.

Currently, there are five players fighting for the top spot in the SUV market, namely, Hyundai Tucson, DFSK Glory, Proton X70, MG HS, and, subjectively speaking, the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Can the new Changan Uni T SUV establish itself as a top contender in such a crowded market? Let us go through the attributes of this vehicle and find out:

Exterior

Changan’s design team was evidently given free rein by the executives and other higher-ups to conceive the most radical look that they could come up with. It borrows quite a few styling cues from both the Japanese and its European competitors.

The front fascia features a unique-looking body-colored grille mounted in the bumper, sharp curved black panels on the sides that also house the headlights down below, and a pair of sharp daytime running lights (DRLs) that give the car a menacing but stylish look.

Along the sides, the most noticeable design element is a sharp line that runs across the entire upper body of the vehicle. The modern door handles that pop out when the car is unlocked and retract when locked give the car a clean and sophisticated look. The huge dark grey alloy rims on the side also make the side of the car look unique.

Around the back, the most distinct feature of the SUV is its gradually sloping Sportback-inspired tailgate, accompanied by a top-mounted rear spoiler that gives the car a very aggressive look, complemented by a pair of modern-looking and sharp taillights, sleek reflectors, and quad-exhaust cutouts in the bumper below.

The razor-sharp silhouette and other modern design elements certainly make this SUV stand out head-and-shoulders above its competition in the Pakistani market.

Interior

Fortunately, the car looks equally exciting on the inside. Even in the images, the interior seems to be of high quality. While featuring a huge digital screen that spans almost half the length of the dashboard, a modern center control stack, and silver and chrome trim-piece along with leatherette wraps about the place, the interior resembles that of a modern European luxury SUV.

The vehicle has only two rows of seats, but they seem to be comfortable and spacious enough to accommodate three fully grown adults. Overall, the interior is certainly another plus point for the Uni T as it has the right amount of style, comfort, and a good number of features as well.

Performance

The Uni T is currently being offered in China in three variants, all of which feature the same engine — a 1.5 liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes a healthy 177 hp and 300 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the front wheels or to all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Reports claim that Changan will also introduce a sportier variant of the car with a more powerful 2.0-liter engine in the near future.

Furthermore, the car features McPherson Struts suspension up front, and multi-link coil-spring suspension at the back. It has ventilated discs up front and solid discs at the back, with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to allow for good stopping power.

As tested by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the fuel economy of the vehicle is 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers that translates to 15.8 Km/Liter. Bearing in mind all of this information, it is safe to say that, in terms of performance, the Uni T makes a strong case for itself for possibly being a top contender in the Pakistani market.

Features

The Uni T is a modern, first-generation SUV launched in 2020, which means that it has some of the latest safety and convenience features. Here is a list of all the latest features in a fully-loaded Uni T SUV:

Safety Central Locking Immobilizer System 6 Airbags ISO Fix Child Seat Anchor Points Parking Sensors (Front and Rear) Rear-view camera Tire-pressure monitoring system Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) Brake Assist Traction Control Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Autonomous braking Automatic parking brake Hill Start Assist Hill Descent Control Blind Spot Monitoring Parking Assist

Convenience Single Zone Automatic A/C with Rear Vents Keyless engine start Keyless entry system Adaptive Cruise control Electric trunk Automatic headlights Headlamp leveling system Ambient Interior Lighting Fixed Panoramic Sunroof Modern Infotainment System with Voice Command and Cellphone Connectivity Multi-Function Steering Wheel Electronically Adjustable Front Seats Rain Sensing Wipers



Price

Value for money is a strong driver of one’s buying decision, especially in a market that has a large variety to choose from.

In China, the Changan Uni T starts from 120,000 Yuan (PKR 2.83 million) and goes up to 150,000 Yuan (PKR 3.54 million), which is not too expensive, even for Pakistani standards, given that it is a modern SUV.

However, Changan is likely to offer the vehicle in Pakistan at slightly higher rates than those in China, given that the car is manufactured there and it is likely to be sold as a CKD in Pakistan, meaning that the parts will be imported from China and assembled here, which drives up the price.

Things to Be Wary Of

Uni T features advanced components like an all-digital infotainment system and Head Unit Display along with other advanced features which implies that if something malfunctions the repairs or replacement could be expensive.

Another factor to keep in mind is that, like all modern SUVs, the Uni T is turbocharged, and unlike naturally aspirated engines, turbocharged engines do not take kindly to the normal RON91 fuel, as has been proven by the Honda Civic Turbo. Turbo engines can only perform optimally when they are fed high-quality hi-octane fuel, otherwise, they stand at risk of being damaged, and the repairs are not cheap.

Verdict

Although the Changan Uni T has all the tools to become one of the top, if not THE top contender in the market, it is a new, practical, technologically advanced, aesthetically unique, and dynamically strong crossover SUV that appeals to a sizeable niche of car buyers in the Pakistani market. With that said, the Changan Uni T could most certainly give the current players in the market a serious run for their money.