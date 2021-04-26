Punjab Closes All Schools and Colleges in 25 Districts

The Punjab government has closed all public and private schools and colleges in 25 districts till further notice. A notification in this regard was issued on Sunday and will be effective from Monday till further notice.

Provincial Education Minister, Murad Raas, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

“NOTIFICATION: All Public & Private Schools will be closed immediately in the Districts stated below in the Notification till further notice. Classes 9,10,11,12 will also be closed in these Districts starting Monday 26, 2021.”

He also shared a copy of the notification with the tweet that said that the schools and colleges have been closed in districts “where COVID-19 positivity ratio is more than 5 percent shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further notice unless the list of districts is modified otherwise.”

The concerned districts are:

Bahawalnagar

Bahawalpur

Bhakkar

Chakwal

DG Khan

Faisalabad

Gujranwala

Hafizabad

Jhang, Kasur

Khanewal

Khushab

Lahore

Lodhran

Mandi Bahauddin

Multan

Okara

Pakpattan

Rahim Yar Khan

Rawalpindi

Sahiwal

Sargodha

Sheikhupura

Sialkot

Toba Tek Singh

The decision has been taken following Friday’s National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, in which the government decided on stricter measures for SOP compliance. While addressing the media after the meeting, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head, Asad Umar, announced that schools across the country would be closed in areas where the COVID prevalence rate is more than 5 percent.