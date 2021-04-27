Co-Founder Careem Mudassir Sheikha Donates USD 2 Million to LUMS School of Science and Engineering

Mudassir Sheikha, the CEO and Co-founder of Careem, the Middle East and Pakistan’s leading everyday Super App, has made a generous donation of USD 2 million to LUMS to establish the “Sekha Scholarship”.

This scholarship will allow LUMS to reward the high-performing undergraduate scholars at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE), inspiring and nurturing a vision for strengthening the entrepreneurship roots amongst Pakistani students to leapfrog the country into a digital future.

“For the faculty and students of SBASSE, unrestricted resources are vital to help big ideas take off,” said Syed Babar Ali, Founding Pro Chancellor, LUMS. “This remarkable gift will magnify our strength in supporting talented students and foster transformative discoveries to build a better world. We are honored by the expression of confidence Mr. Sheikha has shown in our capacity for impact, and we are grateful for this support.”

The scholarship will reward the top science and engineering undergraduate students on financial aid by providing merit-based fee waivers, incentivizing excellence in education.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of people before us, I was able to secure world-class education that opened the doors to opportunities for me and my family. It is our desire that no one who is talented and has the grit to work hard should be deprived of quality education just because they cannot afford it; the human potential is the most precious asset and it is a shame for us to waste it,” said Mr. Sheikha while expressing his thoughts regarding the scholarship.

“Through Sekha Scholarships, we will support talented, hardworking, and financially needy students who will build a bright future for our beloved country, InshaAllah,” he added.

Acknowledging the donation Mr. Shahid Hussain, Rector, LUMS said, “We are very grateful to Mudassir Sheikha for setting up merit scholarships for students at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering. Supporting brilliant students at the School, to work in the finest facilities and with mentorship by dedicated faculty is an investment in the right direction.”

SBASSE is consciously modeled along the lines of the world’s top research schools and has a highly qualified faculty to accomplish its mission fuelled by a no-borders philosophy, which encourages cross-disciplinary collaborations between various disciplines at SBASSE, and also those offered by other Schools at LUMS.

“We are extremely grateful to Mr. Sheikha for initiating the Sekha Merit Scholarships at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering. We wish to thank Mr. Sheikha for this generous contribution which will go a long way to support students in the Sciences in pursuing academic excellence at LUMS,” said Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, LUMS.

Mudassir Sheikha has always believed in building the ecosystem of Pakistan through the use of technology and has always embraced and welcomed people in doing just that. In fact, many of Careem’s colleagues and alumni are graduates of LUMS and are known to start up their own businesses as well as raising great seed investments. This is the embodiment of how Careem has paved the way for young entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.

Careem is the everyday Super App for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, it provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires.

Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 100 cities across 13 countries and has created more than two million income-generating opportunities in the region. The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. in January 2020.