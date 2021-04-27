Thal Ltd. to Set Up a Rs. 1.7 Billion Polypropylene Plant in Hub

Thal Limited — a subsidiary of the House of Habib — is setting up a plant to manufacture polypropylene woven bags in Hub.

The project will be undertaken with an investment of Rs. 1.7 billion and will be commercially operational by the end of February next year, according to a statement by the company.

ALSO READ

FFBL Reports Profit of Rs. 1.26 Billion in Q1

The state-of-the-art plant, which has the capacity to produce 90 million bags annually, has been procured from Windmoller and Holscher of Germany.

Salman Burney, the Vice-Chairman of the House of Habib, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant at Thal Limited’s factory in Hub.

While speaking at the occasion, Burney said, “We are the pioneers of manufacturing industrial sacks and cement bags in Pakistan since 1973. Besides ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty, this new investment is to further increase our contribution to the national exchequer and employment generation”.

The CEO of the company, Syed Umair Ahmed, who was also present on the occasion, said that Thal Limited will use its expertise and experience to facilitate the growing demand for polypropylene bags for safe storage and the supply of major grains and commodities in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Packages Ltd. Board of Directors Approve Local Starch Business

He said, “Thal Limited also has a papersack production capacity of 250 million paper bags per annum, and with the production capacity of 90 million WPP bags per annum, we will be able to cater to not only the local market but also grow our export business”.

Thal Limited manufactures industrial sacks and paper bags in Pakistan. It caters to a diverse clientele including the cement industry, building materials, food, agriculture, and retail businesses. It also exports to several international destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia.