FFBL Reports Profit of Rs. 1.26 Billion in Q1

Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) reported a profit of around Rs. 1.26 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had reported a loss of Rs. 3.04 billion during the same period last year.

Accordingly, earnings per share of the fertiliser manufacturer were reported at Rs. 0.98 in 1QCY21 compared to a loss per share of Rs. 2.36 in the same period last year. During the first quarter, the company reported net sales of Rs. 13 billion, up 36.16% compared to Rs. 9.55 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2020.

According to a report by Foundation Securities, the increase in the company’s profitability was due to 8.2% year on year increase in DAP offtake amid better DAP primary margins, 61.6% year on year increase in Urea offtake given better retention prices, and a decrease in finance cost.

Another brokerage house, Ismail Iqbal Securities in its report said that the major deviation in earnings came from higher than expected gross margins (19% vs 16%) which was due to likely lower coal cost incurred by the company.

During 1QCY21, international DAP primary margins recorded at $161/ton vs negative margins of $3/ton in the same period last year. DAP supply chain disruptions continued in this quarter as well, resulting in a 44% quarter-on-quarter increase in international DAP prices.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, FFBL has also increased DAP price to Rs. 5,250/bag reflecting an increase of 32%.

Finance cost was reduced by 57% to Rs. 650 million from Rs. 1.51 billion. Other income of the company was increased by 394% to Rs. 1.56 billion compared to Rs. 316 million.

FFBL’s share at the bourse was closed at Rs. 26.64, down by Rs. 0.23 or 0.86%, with a turnover of 6.70 million shares on Monday.