Asim Saleem Bajwa Gives an Update on CPEC Road Projects

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the symbol of modern development and progressiveness under the mammoth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has emerged as a foundation of futuristic growth in Pakistan.

With the construction and development of various venues nearing completion despite the pandemic, the Chairman of the CPEC Authority, Lt. General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, has prioritized projects in Balochistan as the focal venue for the spearheading of the infrastructural upshot. In this regard, Gwadar’s port connectivity with the other parts of the country is a big target.

Sharing pictures and a detailed topological illustration of the big South West, Bajwa revealed that almost 60 percent of the Basima-Khuzdar Road project is complete and that the work on the Hoshab-Awaran road has begun.

#CPEC:South Balochistan roads in focus. Basima-Khuzdar Road Progress60%. Hoshab-Awaran Road const started. Will improve Gwadar’s connectivity with North. PM’s vision of uplifting remote areas specially South Bln being realised. Map👇#CPECMakingProgress #Pakistanmovingforward pic.twitter.com/GplY3t0RGw — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) April 27, 2021

The 146 km Hoshab-Awaran project is an important fragment of the CPEC Belt that connects Gwadar Port with Sindh.

Similarly, the Basima-Khuzdar strip is expected to be completed by end of 2021, costing north of Rs.11 billion.

The progress of the CPEC, China’s most ambitious BRI project, has been under heavy scrutiny since the beginning and has managed to maintain a positive stride of development.

Regardless of the pandemic, the construction of the ongoing projects was not halted. There were no job cuts and no withdrawal of workforce, all of which has, in turn, helped Pakistan make significant progress despite a few cash-strapped situations.