Pakistan Achieves a Rare Milestone for COVID-19 Vaccination

Posted 4 seconds ago by Ahsan Gardezi

The number of coronavirus vaccinations in Pakistan has crossed the daily 100,000 mark for the first time, according to an announcement by the Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar.

As per his tweet, as many as 117,852 individuals were vaccinated on 27 April, which has brought the country’s overall tally to 2.1 million.

It has also been announced that walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years of age have commenced from today (28 April). Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has stated that everyone in this age group can visit a nearby COVID-19 vaccination center and get inoculated.

People between the ages of 40 and 50 are eligible to get vaccinated at their nearest COVID-19 healthcare centers but they are also obligated to first register for it by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 1166 and wait for instructions.

