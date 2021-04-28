Pakistan Achieves a Rare Milestone for COVID-19 Vaccination

The number of coronavirus vaccinations in Pakistan has crossed the daily 100,000 mark for the first time, according to an announcement by the Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar.

Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday. Total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852. Total vaccinations so far now 2.1 million. Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 28, 2021

As per his tweet, as many as 117,852 individuals were vaccinated on 27 April, which has brought the country’s overall tally to 2.1 million.

ALSO READ

CPEC Industrial Cooperation Textile B2B Webinar Highlights Areas for Cooperation in Textile

It has also been announced that walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years of age have commenced from today (28 April). Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has stated that everyone in this age group can visit a nearby COVID-19 vaccination center and get inoculated.

Vaccine update Starting today, those over the age of 50 years can get vaccinated at any nearby vaccine center. Please take along your CNIC & phone & get your vaccine For those between 40 & 50 years, register by sending your CNIC on 1166 by SMS & wait for instructions — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) April 28, 2021

ALSO READ

Sindh to Conduct School Exams Against Federal Decision

People between the ages of 40 and 50 are eligible to get vaccinated at their nearest COVID-19 healthcare centers but they are also obligated to first register for it by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 1166 and wait for instructions.