Driver’s License Issuance Suspended for 3 Months in Islamabad

As the entire country continues to struggle amid the most devastating wave of the coronavirus yet, the Islamabad Police has issued the order to ban the issuance and distribution of driver’s licenses for the next three months. Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, approved the decision to impose the ban yesterday.

In a meeting yesterday, IG Rehman told instructed the police operatives to not issue a challan to the drivers with expired licenses. Furthermore, the department decided to established a make-shift control room at the safe city office to cater to urgent or high priority affairs.

IG Rehman also directed the department to established disinfection chambers at the police stations and police lines to mitigate the risk of an outbreak in said areas. Furthermore, he ordered the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the policemen working at the entrance gates of the Diplomatic Enclave.

The IG instructed the police operatives to follow the COVID-19 SOPs adequately and ensure that the said SOPs are being followed by the public. As a gesture of gratitude, he also mandated each police operative to salute the doctors and paramedical staff.

In case of an emergency, the IG ensured that “special arrangements” in terms of supply of oxygen and other medical equipment shall be made for those performing their duties on the frontline.