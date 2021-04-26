Sazgar is Testing the Jolion SUV in Pakistan

Pakistan seems to have become a homing beacon for the crossover SUVs. For the past several months, the local automotive market has been abuzz with the news of crossover SUVs that have been launched or are about to be launched.

In another similar case, It has been reported that a test unit of the Haval Jolion has made it to Pakistani soil.

Haval Jolion is a compact crossover SUV that is set to take on other numerous crossovers in the market.

The test unit brought into the country has a 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, all of which is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automotive gearbox.

As the latest generation product, the Jolion offers a good number of features, including six airbags, LED headlights and tail-lights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), multiple drive modes (Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow), Adaptive Cruise Control, a Traction Control System (TCS), a 10.25-inch touch screen, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and digital Head-up Display (HuD).

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) is behind the introduction of Haval in Pakistan. Haval is a subsidiary of a major Chinese automaker called Great Wall Motors (GWM) that specializes in making SUVs only.

SEWL broke the news of introducing the new car brand to the Pakistani market last month. It also owns the rights to manufacture and sell BAIC products in Pakistan. However, ever since the PAPS Autoshow in February 2020, it has remained silent about any developments pertaining to the BAIC cars in Pakistan.

Details are yet to be revealed as to when the new SUV will be launched in Pakistan and at what price. However, given the extremely competitive SUV market at the moment, it would be in the best interest of Haval to introduce the Jolion with a competitive price tag.