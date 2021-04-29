Proton X70 CBUs to Arrive in Pakistan Next Month

In a piece of rather promising news, especially for the Proton customers, the Proton X70 is set to hit the shores of Pakistan soon. The news has been announced by Hanif Memon, who added that more than 200 CBUs of the vehicle are en route to Pakistan from Malaysia and will arrive next month.

In a brief recap, the X70 is Proton’s compact crossover SUV that was launched at the end of 2020. The SUV competes against DFSK Glory 580, Hyundai Tucson, KIA Sportage, and MG HS. The X70 is available in Pakistan in two variants, i.e. the base Executive variant and the finer Premium variant.

Both variants are powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine – jointly developed by Volvo and Geely – that makes 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. In the executive variant, the power is sent to all four wheels while in the premium variant, it is sent to the front wheels only.

Along with the good looks and strong performance figures, the vehicle boasts several advanced safety and convenience features including, Six Airbags, N95 Rated Air Purifier System, ABS Brakes, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Hill-Descent Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 360-degree Cameras, and an Advanced Drive Assist (ADA) Package that can be had in the premium variant.

The CBU versions of both variants of the SUV cost Rs. 4.89 million and Rs. 5.39 million. However, the CKD versions cost even lesser, at Rs. 4.69 million and Rs. 4.99 million. However, despite the great features and competitive price, the X70 hasn’t quite caught on.

The main reason for that is the delay in the transportation of Proton consignments from Malaysia due to the hurdles created by the pandemic. However, reports suggest that once the CBUs arrive and the local production begins, the SUV will certainly make its presence known in the market.