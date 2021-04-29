11th Generation Honda Civic 2022 Officially Launched

In addition to being a household name, the Honda Civic has always made headlines in the automotive world. The 11th generation of the Honda Civic has just made its global debut now.

The Civic is one of the world’s most popular C-Segment cars besides being considered one of the best in the segment. The 10th generation Civic, in particular, has set an incredibly high bar in terms of performance and styling for both its competitors and successors.

However, in terms of styling, Honda has been known to switch the Civic between radicality and subtlety every alternate generation. The 8th generation Civic — the ‘Civic Reborn’ — had a radical new design, and the 9th generation Civic called ‘Rebirth’ was subtle in comparison. Similarly, where the 10th generation Civic had aggressive styling, the 11th generation Civic was designed to be relatively subdued.

This is not to say that the new design is ugly. In fact, almost everyone (except Pakistan’s car enthusiasts) seems to have taken a liking to the smooth and pleasant new design. Its 1.4-inch longer wheelbase and 0.5-inch wider track also make it look better proportioned than its predecessor.

For now, Honda has launched the new Civic as a sedan. Its sportier versions and the flagship Type-R version will be made available later, possibly in the hatchback form only.

Powertrain and Mechanicals

The Sedan is available with two engine options. The base powerplant is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 158 hp and 187 Nm of torque. The more powerful option is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 180 hp and 240 nm of torque. All of that power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

As always, the new Civic has McPherson Struts up front and a Multi-link coil-spring setup at the back. Although this suspension setup is quite stiff, it allows for a more controllable and engaging driving experience.

Interior and Features

Honda seems to have listened to the reviews about the previous versions because it has considerably improved its design for the interior of the 11th generation version. The black interior ties together with the silver trim pieces to give the car a premium feel.

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features several hard controls can be had as the standard in the base trim. The finer touring trim level will have a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen with a 10.2-inch digital Head Unit Display (HUD).

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available as the standard, and the optional larger screen has a wireless mirroring feature.

The vehicle also has several other features like 10 airbags, several driver assists, multiple drive modes, adaptive cruise, and ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology.

Price and Launch in Pakistan

The price of the new Civic sedan is said to begin around $20,000, while the fully-loaded advanced variants can be priced as high as $30,000. The sporty variants like the Si and the Type-R will be more expensive than the normal sedan variants.

The highly anticipated launch of the new Civic in Pakistan may take place after a year and a half or more. It will reportedly reach the European and Asian markets in late 2021 and early 2022 respectively and is likely to be brought to the Pakistani market about six or more months after that.