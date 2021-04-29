Violation of SOPs: Police Fails to Produce KP Health Minister Before Court

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister, Taimu Khan Jhagra, is facing a First Information Report (FIR) for throwing an iftar party at a hotel in his constituency, flouting COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday on the directives of the district administration. He was due to be produced before a Sessions and District Court on Wednesday. The Peshawar Assistant Commissioner sent police to apprehend Jhagra from his residence but failed to get the minister into custody.

The Assistant Commissioner later told the media that the case against was to be heard today (Wednesday), but the provincial health minister did not turn himself in as per the law.

Jhagra, who had himself contracted COVID-19 in September last year, personally attended the gathering of hundreds of people without following the mask mandate and physical distancing rules. The pictures of the gathering went viral on the internet, forcing the provincial government to take action against him through local administration.

The coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very concerning during the third wave of coronavirus. Due to this, the provincial government has banned indoor and outdoor events in restaurants.

However, the provincial health minister himself ignored the SOPs he expects the masses to comply with. Following this development, the restaurant was also sealed, and the restaurant owner and manager were also named in the FIR.