Govt to Impose Two-Week Lockdown Next Month

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has written letters to the provincial governments directing them to prepare for two-week-long lockdowns in twenty cities from the start of May in a bid to curb the surge in the coronavirus cases.

According to the details, the 20 cities where the lockdown will be imposed are in the worst-affected districts that are hard to bring under control.

The NCOC has also revealed that the lockdowns in the cities have been planned carefully, and the provinces need to implement them accordingly.

The 20 cities that will be locked down are:

Islamabad Rawalpindi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Gujranwala Bahawalpur Hyderabad Peshawar Dir Lower Mardan Nowshera Malakand Charsadda Swat Swabi Muzaffarabad Sudhanoti Poonch Bagh

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported its highest number of deaths from the coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours. The virus has claimed the life of 201 people, which has taken the country’s death toll to 17,530.