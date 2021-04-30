Govt to Disburse Rs. 5 Billion Under Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme

The Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired a meeting to discuss the initiatives taken under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP) through the National Vocational & Technical Education Commission (NAVTEC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, the Chairman of the NAVTEC, the Executive Director of the HEC, and senior government officials.

Minister Umar received a detailed briefing on the initiatives undertaken for the development of the youth under the umbrella of the PMKJP.

The SAPM on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, stated that young entrepreneurs had established 10,000 businesses so far with finances through the Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES). He said that Rs. 8 billion has already been disbursed, and Rs. 5 billion will be disbursed until June.

Dar added that the Rs. 10 billion Skills for All project is aimed at the revamping of the TVET sector in Pakistan. He also detailed that 14 components of the project revolve around the establishment of 75 High Tech Skills Centers, the National Employment Exchange Tool, Business Incubation Centers, and Skills up-gradation of teachers, etc.

The Chairman of the NAVTEC briefed the attendees of the meeting that more than 30,000 students have been given professional training in conventional and high-tech fields under the Kamyab Jawan’s Skills for All program.

Minister Umar called for surveys to be conducted to obtain feedback on the success, utility, and impacts of these interventions. He added that the employability of trained students needs to be the topmost consideration for professional training and imparting of skills to the youth.

The Executive Director of the HEC stated that the HEC plans to establish 12 Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies in various universities across Pakistan. The HEC has also envisaged the Green Youth Movement project for the creation of Green Clubs in different universities for the mobilization of the youth for the protection of the environment and cleanliness.

Minister Umar emphasized that the youth is the highest priority area of the Prime Minister and that the government is taking all possible steps to work for its development and empowerment. He added that youth-related interventions will be scaled up to maximize their outreach.