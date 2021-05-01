FBR Makes Historic Gains With 16% Growth in Revenues

The gross revenue collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stood at Rs. 3976 billion during July-April (2020-21) against Rs. 3438 billion during the same period last fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 16 percent.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday released the provisional revenue collection figures for the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

According to the provisional information, FBR has collected net revenue of Rs. 3780 billion during the Jul-April period, which has exceeded the target of Rs. 3637 billion by more than Rs. 143 billion. This represents a growth of about 14% over the collection of Rs. 3320 billion during the same period last year.

The net collection for the month of April was Rs. 384 billion, against a required increase of Rs. 242 billion, representing an increase of 57% over Rs. 240 billion collected in April 2020 and 159% of the target. The year-on-year growth of 57% is unprecedented particularly as it is realized on the heel of 46% in March. These figures would further improve before the close of the day and after book adjustments have been taken into account.

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs. 3438 billion during this period last year to Rs. 3976 billion, showing an increase of 16 %. The number of refunds disbursed was Rs.195 billion compared to Rs. 118 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 65%. This is reflective of FBR’s resolve to fast-track refunds to prevent liquidity shortages in the industry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving an impressive 57 percent growth in revenue for the month of April.

I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020. During Jul-Apr collections reached Rs.3780 bn – 14% higher than same period last yr. Shows our policies have led to broad-based econ revival. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

The improved revenue performance is a reflection of growing economic activities in the country despite facing the challenge of the third wave of COVID-19. However, in the closing days of April, revenue collection slowed down considerably as measures to fight COVID were put in place. Collections in May and June would be affected in case fighting pandemic reduces the space for economic activities.

Meanwhile, FBR’s efforts to broaden the tax base are expanding apace. Early signs suggest such efforts are bearing fruits. As of 1-5-2021, income tax returns for the tax year 2020 have reached 2.9 million compared to 2.6 million in the tax year 2019, showing an increase of 12%. The tax deposited with returns was Rs. 50.6 billion compared to only Rs. 33.1 billion, showing an increase of 53%.

ALSO READ

Govt Likely to Grant Incentives to Capital Market in Budget 2021-22

FBR has also released information about Tier-I retailers who have been integrated with POS system. According to the information, 10,583 sales points have been integrated with the Point of Sales Linked Invoicing System.

Pakistan Customs has collected Rs. 606 billion under the head of customs duty in the first ten months of FY 2020-21 against the assigned target of Rs. 507 billion and exceeded its target by Rs. 99 billion which is 20% more than the assigned target.

Whereas during the month of April 2021 an amount of Rs. 65 billion has been collected under the head of customs duty against the monthly target of Rs. 59 billion which is again 10% more than the assigned monthly target. It is quite important to mention that an amount of Rs. 88 billion was collected more under the head of customs duty in the first 10 months of the current financial year as compared to FY 2019-20, despite the re-arrival of COVID-19 pandemic and has shown a growth of 17% as compared to the previous financial year, which is quite remarkable.

During April 2021 smuggled goods worth Rs. 4.54 billion have been seized so far, while in April 2020 smuggled goods worth Rs. 3.43 billion were seized, thus showing a monthly increase of 32 %. Similarly, during the last 10 months (July 2020- April 2021) of the current financial year smuggled goods worth Rs. 48.55 billion have been seized as compared to Rs. 31 billion in Jul 2019-April 2020 of the last financial year thus showing an increase of 56 percent.