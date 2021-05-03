FMU Issues Red Flag Indicators For Detection of Transactions Made Through The Proceeds of Drug Trafficking

Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) has issued ‘red flag indicators’ to the financial institutions for detection of financial transactions relating to proceeds generated through drug trafficking.

The FMU has shared these ‘Red Flag indicators’ with the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan; Chairman Federal Board of Revenue; Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs); President, Institute of Chartered Account Pakistan (ICAP); President, Institute of Cost and Management Accountant Pakistan (ICMAP); Director-General, Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) and Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force.

The FMU’s letter said, these red flags are intended to aid the financial institutions and a combination of these red flags, in addition to analysis of the customer financial activity, profile and current transactional pattern may indicate a potential financial activity related to drug trafficking.

In order to identify a suspicion that could be indicative of Money Laundering (ML) or Terrorism Financing (TF) activity through drug trafficking proceeds, FMU has prepared the red flags indicators that are specially intended as aid for the reporting entities, which are attached as “Red Flags Indicators for Financial Activities related to Drug Trafficking”.

The FMU stated that the individuals of origin of drug-producing jurisdiction remitting money for family support, Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) engaged under cover of relief works for Refugees, construction and development business near bordering areas, general traders, import/export companies engaged in business with drug-producing high-risk countries may be potentially be involved in the drug trafficking business. However, the client’s overall profile in addition to analysis of the customer financial activity, profile and current transactional pattern may indicate a potential drug trafficking activity.

The FMU has asked the financial institutions to remain alert in cases where the customer making deposits/withdrawals or otherwise generally operates an account accompanied or on instructions by a third party. Moreover, newly opened customer account seems to be controlled by a third party, including forms completed in different handwriting and/or the customer is not sure about the address provided in the form”.

The red flags relating to the transactional channels revealed that the foreign currency exchange transactions carried out by non-resident individuals over a short period of time, and transfers are made through non-banking remittance systems i.e., Money transfers which are not related to business, investment activity, or real estate purchase done by non-resident individuals through funds originated from a foreign jurisdiction.

Based on the analysis of the reported STRs and information provided in the FATF Report on Financial flows linked to the production and trafficking of Afghan opiates, people are considered as one of the critical “resources” in the drug trafficking business. They may use Financial Institutions as a channel for conducting financial activities related to drug trafficking. Such individuals are involved at different stages of the drug trafficking business model that may be classified into the following major categories:-