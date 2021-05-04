Redmi Watch and Note 10S Are Coming on 13th May

After launching the Redmi Note 10 series last month, Xiaomi has now confirmed that it is launching the Redmi Note 10S on 13th May in India. Reportedly, the company will also unveil its Redmi Watch alongside the new Note 10 series handset. Although both devices will debut in India, a global launch will follow soon.

The Redmi Watch, the second wearable from the brand after the Redmi Band, was announced in China in November 2020. The wearable is reminiscent of the Apple Watch. It has a similar dial and comes with a singular button on the right side.

However, the Indian variant of the watch might have some differences. According to reports, it will bear resemblance with the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite that was launched in December 2020. It comes with support for more sports modes as compared to the Redmi Watch. Moreover, it is also equipped with support for GPS and GLONASS positioning. However, unlike the Redmi Watch, the Mi Watch Lite lacks support for NFC and voice controls.

We are still not sure whether the Indian variant of the Redmi Watch will be similar to the Chinese variant or if it will be a rebranded Mi Watch Lite.

More details will be revealed soon.

