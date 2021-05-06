Daraz Supports PM Imran Khan’s Initiative “Koi Bhooka Nahin Soye Ga” In Collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust

As part of the government’s Ehsaas Program, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched “Koi Bhooka Nahin Soyega” initiative to provide for the underprivileged and work towards making sure no one is left hungry in the country. Daraz takes part in this drive by providing its platform to individuals around the world who want to donate to this program.

Last year, Daraz collected more than PKR 1 Crore in its Ramadan online donation drive, and this year it aims to collect more through its platform to support substantial initiatives like this one initiated by the premier and Saylani Welfare Trust.

The project is currently operational in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Lahore and will be further expanded in the country to reach maximum people. The mobile vans visit different areas of these cities and have a capacity to feed up to 2,000 individuals.

Each food truck feeds around 2,000+ people daily on specific service points. The meals are cooked, store, and served from a truck kitchen. In the future, Daraz looks forward to adding to the fleet by providing DEX Vans for the project and is looking forward to collaborating with the involved organizations to make the drive successful.

Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz said: “Being the No.1 e-commerce company, we feel that it is our responsibility to collect digital donations on behalf of this great initiative set up by Prime Minister Ehsaas Program. More than 6 million monthly active local and international users can use their Daraz app to donate for ‘Koi Bhooka Nahin Soyega’ and participate in the program.”

Earlier this month, Daraz partnered with multiple NGOs to collect online donations for their given objectives. To extend support to the Prime Minister’s initiative of “Koi Bhooka Nahin Soyega” Daraz has introduced a donation category for their customers to contribute to the said cause to help the initiative expand nationwide without Daraz keeping any commissions on its own.

This enables overseas Pakistanis as well to contribute through VISA or Mastercard. Daraz’ CSR unit with the name of Daraz Cares has largely contributed previously and with such collaborations, they hope to come forward as a responsible brand that gives back to the community along with providing convenience to Pakistanis.