CAA to Collect PIA’s Outstanding Dues From Passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reportedly decided to extract pending payments from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by charging the flag carriers’ passengers.

As per sources, the dues to be collected exceed Rs. 125 billion and will be recovered in the underlined mode of transactions.

The decision to collect charges directly through passengers was made during a meeting of the CAA Executive Committee on 4 May 2021. The CAA will directly collect security charges and onboarding fees, and passengers will be issued tokens or receipts for the confirmation of payments. PIA staffers will allow passengers to board only after verifying that the amounts have been paid in full.

The above-mentioned model is an indirect byproduct of a request last year when PIA Chief, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, requested the CAA to waive its charges to help the airline get through the unprecedented crises brought on by the pandemic.