International Flights to Pakistan Reduced by 80%: Civil Aviation Authority

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revealed an 80 percent reduction in international flights to Pakistan amidst the pandemic.

It has also issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the airlines that are flouting the social distancing protocols that it had defined.

According to the CAA’s SOPs that had been issued earlier, narrow-body passenger aircraft are only permitted to avail 80 percent of their seats and wide-body planes are allowed to avail 70 percent of their seats, leaving the remaining seats vacant in observation of social distancing.

A spokesperson for the CAA stated,

It was seen that airlines were allowing 100% occupancy, which was leading to multiple SOP violations.

According to CAA’s new notification, the airlines found violating the SOPs will be fined and airport managers have been directed to ensure compliance with the protocols.

In other news, CAA has officially approved a raise in the salaries of its employees after they protested about them.